Paramount+ to Become Professional Bull Riders’ ‘Unleash the Beast’ Streaming Home in 5-Year Deal

Paramount and Professional Bull Riders are teaming up in a five-year media rights deal that will see Paramount+ become the streaming home for PBR’s “Unleash the Beast,” the highest level of individual bull-riding competition. The partnership, which was announced Wednesday, starts with the 2026 season beginning Dec. 12.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This deal aligns with our longstanding relationship with CBS and reflects our shared commitment to expanding PBR’s reach,” said Sean Gleason, PBR CEO and Commissioner. “We are excited to continue this extraordinary partnership and thrilled that this new deal, bolstered by Paramount+, will bring our sport to an even broader audience.”

“CBS Sports has been the home of PBR for decades, and we are proud to deepen our partnership by bringing the Unleash the Beast series to our expanding streaming audience on Paramount+,” said Dan Weinberg, EVP, Programming, CBS Sports. “This extension enables us to extend our reach, delivering dynamic PBR content to an even wider audience.”

PBR is part of TKO Group Holdings, and this new media rights deal marks the latest partnership between TKO and Paramount, with David Ellison’s company also striking a $7.7 billion deal to stream UFC on Paramount+ starting in 2026 as well as Zuffa Boxing.