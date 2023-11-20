PBS Distribution Launches Food-Focused FAST Channel | Exclusive

PBS’ distribution division is expanding its footprint in free ad-supported streaming with a new FAST channel, PBS Food, just in time for the holiday season.

The offering, which is focused on providing audiences with inspiration for new recipes, cooking lessons and the opportunity to embark on foodie adventures around the world, features titles including “Mind of a Chef,” “The French Chef with Julia Child,” “Eating In With Lidia,” “I’ll Have What Phil’s Having,” “Jacques Pépin: Heart & Soul,” “Essential Pépin,” “Simply Ming” and more.

“In this ever-changing entertainment landscape, we are proud to bring our extensive library of beloved cooking programming to the FAST space with PBS Food” PBS Distribution president Andrea Downing said in a statement. “With endless hours of lean back content, audiences will now have more ways to find our classic food content to enjoy”

The programming will is available to stream 24/7 via Amazon Freevee, Plex and Roku.

PBS Distribution, a joint venture between PBS and GBH Boston, operates six subscription streaming channels — PBS Masterpiece, PBS KIDS, PBS Living, PBS Documentaries and PBS America, as well as numerous FAST channels in the U.S. and U.K.

In addition, the company reaches viewers through transactional video-on-demand (TVOD), subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) licensing, advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), DVD and Blu-ray, theatrical releasing, educational platforms, non-theatrical and inflight sales, and serves

broadcasters and producers providing program sales and co-production financing.

Other PBS Distribution FAST channels include PBS | Antiques Roadshow, Julia Child and Antiques Road Trip.