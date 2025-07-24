PBS Distribution Launches Travel-Focused FAST Channel | Exclusive

PBS Distribution has teamed up with American Public Televison to launch a new travel-focused free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

PBS Travel, which is currently available on Prime Video and Plex and will be available on Samsung TV Plus later this month, will feature series including “Rick Steves’ Europe,” “Curious Traveler,” “Dream of Italy,” “Weekends With Yankee” and more.

“PBS Travel lets viewers explore the world from home, discovering new cultures and perspectives through trusted storytelling and familiar faces – it’s a powerful way to connect us all,” PBS Distribution president Andrea Downing said in a Tuesday statement.

“We’re thrilled to partner with PBS Distribution to launch PBS Travel — a channel that brings the magic of travel to viewers everywhere,” American Public Television president and CEO Jim Dunford added. “These programs celebrate the people, places, and traditions that make our world so rich and diverse. It’s a wonderful way to explore, learn and be inspired — all from the comfort of home.”

PBS Travel marks the latest addition to the brand’s FAST channel lineup, following Antiques Road Trip, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, PBS | Antiques Roadshow, PBS Documentaries, PBS Drama, PBS Food, PBS Genealogy, PBS | Nature and PBS Retro.

In addition to operating numerous FAST channels in the U.S. and U.K., the joint venture between PBS and GBH Boston operates multiple subscription streaming channels — PBS Masterpiece, PBS Kids, PBS Living, PBS Documentaries and PBS America.

The company also reaches viewers through transactional video-on-demand (TVOD), subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) licensing, advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), DVD and Blu-ray, theatrical releasing, educational platforms, non-theatrical and inflight sales, and serves broadcasters and producers providing program sales and co-production financing.

The latest launch comes as a $1.1 billion in funding cut for PBS and NPR looms after the Senate and House approved the Trump administration’s $9 billion rescission package. The move will impact more than a thousand NPR affiliates and 330 PBS member stations.