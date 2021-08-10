Tokyo olympics 2021

Getty

Tokyo Olympics Drove Record Peacock Downloads in July – 1 Million More Than Launch Month | Chart

by | August 10, 2021 @ 3:22 PM

But analysts say the app’s ”pathetic“ showing may keep new viewers from sticking around

NBCUniversal hasn’t shared how many subscribers its Peacock streaming service added during the Tokyo Olympics — and we may not get the official figure for a while. But new data from research firm Sensor Tower offers a strong indicator the Olympics led to a record number of sign-ups for the fledgling service.

Let’s dive into the numbers a bit more. From July 23 to August 8 — the 17 days spanning the Tokyo games — Peacock was downloaded 1.7 million times, according to Sensor Tower. That represented a 21% jump from the previous 17-day period and a 31% jump compared to a 17-day period a month prior, spanning both June and July.

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @SeanB44  

