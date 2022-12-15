Peacock Set to Soar as JetBlue’s Exclusive Streaming Partner in Spring 2023

NBCUniversal’s Peacock will soar in spring 2023 as the exclusive streaming service of JetBlue Airways.

Under the partnership, passengers will be able to watch Peacock Originals like “Bel-Air” and “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” as well as upcoming series including Rian Johnson’s “Poker Face” and Malcolm Lee’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” for free from their on-demand seatback screens.

JetBlue customers can also stream Peacock’s full library of content offerings from their own devices using the airline’s free high-speed Fly-Fi internet service.

Additionally, members of the TrueBlue loyalty program will have access to special offers on Peacock subscriptions, allowing them to earn points for subscribing to the streaming service. They will also be gifted a one-year Peacock Premium subscription, included with eligible TrueBlue Mosaic status.

Customers will also receive personalized marketing communications experiential activations and additional “surprise and delight moments.”

“As we were working to bring Peacock to viewers at 30,000 feet, JetBlue emerged as the perfect like-minded partner – a brand that puts its customers first, prides itself on innovation and believes that you can do it all and have some fun in the process,” Annie Luo, Peacock’s executive vice president of global partnerships and strategic development said in a statement. “From a partnership perspective, we know the sky is literally the limit as our teams come together and bring our viewers new experiences from departure to arrival in ways that only our two brands can.”

The partnership comes after NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell disclosed earlier this month that Peacock has reached 18 million subscribers, more than double since the beginning of the year. Average revenue per user is approaching $10.

Despite the increase in subscribers, Peacock reported a $614 million EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2022. Executives expect the streamer’s EBITDA loss to be roughly $2.5 billion for the year, with the fourth quarter’s loss reflecting the cost of new content.

Shares of Comcast Corporation, NBCUniversal’s parent company, have fallen about 31% year to date.