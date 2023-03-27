Peacock to Live Stream MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ and CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’

Peacock will launch a live stream of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” the streaming service said Monday.

The news shows, which will be featured in Peacock’s “Morning News Live” editorial collection alongside Morning News NOW, Sky News, TODAY (on Premium Plus tier), TODAY All Day, and local NBC News, will debut March 28 on the streaming service. “Morning Joe,” which is hosted by Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist, will stream live weekdays from 6-10 a.m. ET and “Squawk Box,” which is anchored by Joe Kernen, Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorki, will stream weekdays from 6-9 a.m. ET.

“Morning Joe” and “Squawk Box” joins NBC News Now, NBC News’ streaming news platform, which is available to all Peacock viewers, and “Today,” which is available to stream Premium Plus subscribers through local NBC station channels.

“We’re continuously exploring ways to expand Peacock’s premium live content, and creating this unique morning news hub powered by trusted sources across NBCUniversal is something only Peacock can do,” Peacock executive VP of programming Brian Henderson said in a statement. “With ‘Morning Joe’ and ‘Squawk Box’ live each morning, not to mention ‘Today’ for our Premium Plus users, we’re giving subscribers a new reason to start each morning with Peacock.”

The “Morning News Live” editorial collection are set be prominently featured on Peacock’s home page, as well as through Peacock’s Channels tab.

“We’re delighted to offer subscribers of Peacock our most popular morning news programs across NBC News, NBC News NOW, MSNBC and CNBC,” NBCUniversal News Group chief commercial officer Sat Brainch said. “This new hub showcases the unique quality and breadth of the News Group, providing access to premium financial, general interest and political news and information.”