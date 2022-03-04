Peacock’s ‘Pitch Perfect’ Series Adds Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil

The Peacock TV series “Pitch Perfect” has added to its growing cast. Joining Adam Devine, whose character, Bumper, the show is centered around, are “Modern Family” alum Sarah Hyland, “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil and Lera Abova from the 2019 film “Anna,” all in series regular roles.

It was previously announced that Flula Borg, from the popular film franchise, is returning alongside Devine, reprising the role of Piëter Krämer. All three newcomers to the series have connections to both characters.

Hyland will play Heidi, described by Peacock as “Piëter and Bumper’s cheery and slightly odd American assistant. While working on Bumper’s team by day, she secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret.”

Jamil is playing Gisela, “a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star.” She is “Piëter’s ex-girlfriend and Bumper’s main rival [at] the German Unity Day concert. She will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom.”

Abova is playing “Piëter’s sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. She performs in clubs all over the city as DJ Das Boot. She is as cool as Berlin in December (4.1°C).”

While dropping the news Friday, Peacock also announced that production is set to begin soon in Berlin, Germany.

The show is set a few years after the last “Pitch Perfect” film and sees Bumper Allen moving to Germany to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes a hit in Berlin.

Megan Amram is the showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Other EPs include Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films, and Devine. Todd Strauss-Schulson is an EP of the pilot, and directs Episodes 1 and 2. Richie Keen is also an EP and is the producing director of Episodes 3, 4 and 6. Maureen Bharoocha directs Episode 5.

The series is produced by Universal television. “Pitch Perfect” is the show’s working title.