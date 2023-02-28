Peacock and Reelz Ink Streaming Deal For Live Linear Channel and VOD

Peacock and Reelz, the independent television network behind the true-crime docuseries “On Patrol: Live,” have entered into a streaming deal encompassing live linear channel and VOD, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Starting March 1, Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers will have access to the REELZ Channel on Peacock, with new episodes of “On Patrol: Live” airing live on Reelz every Friday and Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET. Subscribers can also watch new “OPL” episodes the next day on-demand, alongside other series from Reelz.

Reelz, which embraced documenting the criminal justice system through series like “On Patrol: Live,” “On Patrol: First Shift,” “Jail,” “Cops” and “Autopsy: The Last Hours of…,” will add to Peacock’s existing slate of documentaries and true-crime series, which includes “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” “Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert” and “I Love You, You Hate Me.”

“On Patrol: Live,” which recently landed a 90-episode renewal order, had a hand in transforming Reelz into the fastest growing cable network in 2022 with the docuseries increasing its primetime viewership among Adults 25-54 by 270%. The docuseries centers on a wide selection of police departments and sheriff offices across the nation, giving viewers an inside look at how criminal justice systems function.

Reelz is the latest brand to partner with the streamer, and joins channels like the NFL Channel, GolfPass, Premier League, NBC News NOW, Sky News, TODAY All Day, the Hallmark Channel, WWE and the Saturday Night Live Vault, all of which are available on Peacock.