Apple Extends Partnership With Peanuts Until 2030

Apple will remain the home of the Peanuts, at least until 2030. The company announced a five-year extension of its partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions on Wednesday.

This deal means that Apple TV+ will be the home of all Peanuts library content, and the streamer will be able to make new originals. Plans for new Peanuts specials and series are currently in the works.

This extension comes a day before the 75th anniversary of the Peanuts daily comic strip. Charles M. Schulz’s first Peanuts comic was published on Oct. 2, 1950, and ran through 2000.

“In this milestone 75th anniversary year, it feels incredibly meaningful to continue our collaboration with our brilliant partners at WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson,” said Tara Sorensen, head of children’s programming for Apple TV+. “Our commitment, dedication and passion for Peanuts runs deep. These beloved characters and stories hold a timeless significance, resonating with people of all ages across the globe.”

Apple first started collaborating with Peanuts in 2018, with “Snoopy in Space” premiering as the first project between the two companies. Apple TV+ then became the home for the Peanuts classic library starting in 2020. The tech giant is also currently in production with WildBrain and Peanuts on a new animated movie starring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, which was announced in 2023.

Though Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service, the streamer will once again offer special free streaming windows to let audiences enjoy these holiday favorites for free — “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available to watch for free on Oct. 18 and 19; “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available to watch for free on Nov. 15 and 16; and, finally, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available on Dec. 13 and 14.

Apple TV+ is also home to originals like the Emmy- and Annie Award-nominated “The Snoopy Show” and “Camp Snoopy,” in addition to seven Peanuts specials to date.