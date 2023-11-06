‘Peanuts’ Feature Film in Works at Apple TV+

AppleTV+ is adding to its treasure chest of “Peanuts” content with a new movie from WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide. The untitled feature, set to begin production in 2024, will send Charlie Brown and Snoopy to the Big City. Expect new friends, adventures and some lessons about the true meaning of friendship.

Karey Kirkpatrick (“Chicken Run,” “Smallfoot” and “Over the Hedge”) is co-writing the feature from an original story from Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano.

That trio wrote the previous “The Peanuts Movie,” which earned $246 million worldwide in theaters. Two-time Annie Award nominee Steve Martino (“Horton Hears a Who,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift”), director of the 2015 “Peanuts” film, will helm this latest offering. Two-time Academy Award nominee Bonnie Arnold (“How to Train Your Dragon” franchise, “Toy Story,” “Over the Hedge”) will produce.

“Fans of all ages have been enamored with Peanuts on Apple TV+,” said Apple head of children’s programming Tara Sorensen. “With our unmatched library of Peanuts titles and award-winning collection of stories that bring kids and families together, Apple TV+ is the preeminent home for Snoopy and friends, and offers a world-class selection of series and films featuring the most globally cherished animated characters. We can’t wait for everyone to experience this heartwarming new adventure with Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the gang in the Big City.”

Apple’s “Peanuts” feature is produced in partnership with WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide and marks the first three-way partnership between Apple TV+, Peanuts Worldwide and WildBrain on a feature film. This new film affirms Apple’s continued support of feature-film animation, weeks after Skydance jumped ship for Netflix.

“It is so special to carry on my father’s legacy with an original story from me, my son Bryan, and his writing partner Neil,” said Schulz. “We are excited to be partnering with Apple TV+ and working with WildBrain Studios to bring audiences a brand-new Peanuts adventure, along with the talented Bonnie Arnold as producer and Steve Martino as director. Peanuts fans have been clamoring for another feature for years, and this film will bring joy to our millions of fans around the world.”

Apple TV+ is currently home to the largest library of original animated series and specials featuring the globally beloved Peanuts characters. This includes holiday specials from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide, such as “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” including a free window for viewing the special on December 16 and 17, as well as scores of the other classic specials always available to subscribers of Apple TV+.

The growing collection of Peanuts specials and original series on Apple TV+ includes “Snoopy in Space,” a series of animated shorts featuring the Peanuts gang helping Snoopy become an astronaut. Apple TV+ is also home to the Emmy Award-winning Apple Original documentary “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?,” honoring creator Charles “Sparky” Schultz.