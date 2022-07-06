Pearlena Igbokwe, Alex Kurtzman to Receive Honors From African American Film Critics Association

Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe, producer/writer/director Alex Kurtzman and Warner Bros. Television Group will receive special honors at the African American Film Critics Association’s 4th annual AAFCA TV Honors, which will be held on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles.

The AAFCA announced the awards on Wednesday. The lunch ceremony at the SLS Hotel will also give out awards in 14 television categories. The AAFCA TV Honors was established in 2019 to celebrate television and streaming programs, with a special emphasis on “entertainment representing the Black diaspora.”

Igbokwe will receive the Ashley Boone Award, which goes to an industry executive. She heads Universal Television, Universal Content Productions, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios, overseeing programs that include “Hacks,” “Russian Doll,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Girls5Eva” and “Gaslit.”

Kurtzman will receive the Ally Award, which recognizes an individual or company with a commitment to diversity and inclusion. His work includes a number of films and series in the “Star Trek” franchise, as well as “The Man Who Fell From Earth,” “The Amazing Spider Man 2,” “Transformers” and “The Mummy.”

The Warner Bros. Television Group will receive the Inclusion Award, which goes to “an organization with a demonstrable commitment to inclusion in their programming and corporate activities.” WBTVG Chairman Channing Dungey will accept the award.

Morgan Stanley will serve as presenting sponsor of the AAFCA TV Honors.