Pedro Pascal to Star in ‘Barbarian’ Director Zach Cregger’s ‘Weapons’ at New Line

Pedro Pascal will star in New Line’s “Weapons,” from the filmmakers behind 2022’s critically acclaimed breakout hit “Barbarian,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

New Line picked up the project earlier this year after intense bidding war.

The project is from writer/director Zach Cregger, who will also produce alongside his “Barbarian” producing team: Roy Lee of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Vertigo’s Miri Yoon also produces.

Moving full speed ahead toward a theatrical release, production is anticipated to commence later this year.

“Weapons” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Cregger’s debut solo outing as a writer/director, “Barbarian,” premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, igniting critical raves and widespread buzz before its September 2022 theatrical bow. The stunning chiller topped the domestic box office on its opening weekend with $10.5 million, more than double its production budget of $4.5 million, and ultimately took in more than $45 million worldwide.

Pascal is hot off the success of the highest rated HBO series ever, “The Last of Us,” and Season 3 of “The Mandalorian.” After garnering critical acclaim for his portrayal of ‘Joel’ in “The Last of Us,” Pascal is about go into production on the “Gladiator” sequel directed by Ridley Scott for Paramount.

Pascal will next be seen starring alongside Ethan Hawke in Pedro Almodovar’s short film “Strange Way of Life,” which will premiere at the Cannes film festival and be distributed by Sony Pictures Classics this fall.

Pascal stars in Ethan Coen’s film “Drive-Away Dolls” set to be released by Focus Features in September 2023. Pascal also stars in Anna Boden’s upcoming feature “Freaky Tales.”

Pascals numerous credits include the features “Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Equalizer 2,” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” and the series “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Narcos,” and “Game of Thrones.”

Pascal is repped by CAA, Relevant, and Kimberly Jaime at Jackoway Austen.

