Pedro Pascal Lookalike Contest Won by ‘Daily Show’ Crew Member

George Gountas, a lighting designer on “The Daily Show,” was the big winner of Sunday’s Pedro Pascal lookalike contest after being chosen as the entrant who most resembles the “Materialists” star. Gountas won $50 and a year’s supply of burritos from the Lower East Side’s Son Del North Mexican restaurant.

Contestant no. 5 wins Pedro Pascal lookalike contest on Father’s Day.



Gountas’ wife Jenny Gania told the New York Post the couple have been told of her husband’s resemblance to Pascal for a few years. “It started when the ‘Game of Thrones’ came out the first time — that’s when we first heard it,” she said. “Then some kids started noting it, too, so I was like, when we saw this [contest], I was like, ‘It’s Father’s Day. You have to go. It’s going to be your Father’s Day treat.”

“It’s funny, because he’s not on social media at all. But now he’s going to be everywhere,” she added.

Restaurant owner Annisha Garcia said she was inspired by a 2023 comment from Pascal about Mexican food, when the actor claimed there was nowhere to find any in the entire city. “I’m, ‘So sorry, but there’s no Mexican, good Mexican food in New York?,” Garcia explained. “And we were like, ‘There is, and we are here.’”

Gountas beat out around 30 other contestants to take home the honors.

The lookalike contest is not the only one that’s been held in the city. In October actor Timothée Chalamet crashed his own lookalike contest, much to the delight of participants and the assembled crowd.