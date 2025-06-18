Pedro Pascal Lookalike Winner Goes on ‘The Daily Show,’ Begs the Real Pedro Pascal to Come Meet His Wife | Video

The Pedro Pascal lookalike winner is using his new clout for good – convincing the real Pedro Pascal to meet his wife.

On Father’s Day, Greg Gountas attended and won the lookalike contest to the tune of $50 and burritos for a year. A fun twist was that Gountas is a lighting designer on “The Daily Show” and Jon Stewart brought him out to talk about the win and what he had planned with all his new popularity.

“Her position is that ‘I’m cool with you getting all of this attention if I can meet Pedro Pascal,” he said.

After directing the cameras to pull in on him he made his plea: “Hey Pedro, this is Pedro #5 from New York, it would be a great, great gift if you could meet my wife Jenny, it would mean the world to her, we need to make this happen.”

The winner of the Pedro Pascal lookalike contest is also The Daily Show's lighting designer, George Gountas! #AfterTheCut pic.twitter.com/PTrVURVnLS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 17, 2025

Gountas explained that he was told to enter the contest by “The Daily Show” stage manager but forgot about it until a few days before. He enlisted the help of a stylist who lives in his building to get his look together last minute and when he showed up for the event the people signing him in said “you’re going to win.”

His wife Jenny Gania told the New York Post after his win that they’d heard he looked like “The Last of Us” star for the last few years.

“It started when the ‘Game of Thrones’ came out the first time — that’s when we first heard it,” she said. “Then some kids started noting it, too, so I was like, when we saw this [contest], I was like, ‘It’s Father’s Day. You have to go. It’s going to be your Father’s Day treat.”

The lookalike contest is not the only one that’s been held in the city. In October actor Timothée Chalamet crashed his own lookalike contest, much to the delight of participants and the assembled crowd.