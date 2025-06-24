Pedro Pascal Ranks Himself Last in the ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast on Humor, Talent and Intelligence | Video

If you were to rank the cast of Marvel’s “Fantastic Four: First Steps” on how funny, smart and/or talented they are, you should probably put Pedro Pascal in last place. At least, according to Pedro Pascal.

Reflecting on his upcoming debut in the MCU with Vanity Fair, Pascal had nothing but praise for his co-stars. That said, he was just a tad bitter about how good they are, noting that he prides himself on being “the funny guy” on any set.

“And I have to tell you, if there was a competition of who’s funniest, who is smartest, and who is the most talented, I’m number four,” Pascal said. “And I’m not even being modest here.”

“I have never been around such — how dare they,” he continued. “I’ve never been around such talented f–kers in my life.”

The actor didn’t actually rank Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in terms of first, second and third place, but he did get specific about what he loves about each of them.

“Joe is astonishing to me. Ebon is one of the funniest — Ebon, to me, is a writer, in the way that his mind works and the zingers that just come out in conversation,” Pascal explained. “And Vanessa Kirby is a force of nature. And she was a leader for me, in terms of getting into material like this and making it, and elevating it as much as we could, and making our relationship as real as it could possibly be.”

You can watch Pedro Pascal’s full thoughts on “Fantastic Four” in the video above.