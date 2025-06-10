Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal Absolutely Lose It Over Her Surprising ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Injury

“Materialists” stars Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson have been delivering one charming interview after the next in the lead up to their new romance film’s debut. Naturally, Vogue had the bright idea to let the pair interview each other, and the result is about as enjoyable and entertaining as you would expect, especially when they got to talking about on-set injuries.

The duo is all laughs throughout the chat, but the hysterics truly broke out when Johnson asked the question “Have you ever had any accidents while filming?”

“Yes, I have. I’ve gotten hurt for real,” Pascal answered, leading Johnson to share her own story: “I got whiplash from ‘Fifty Shades,’” the actress replied through giggles, leading them both to absolutely lose it, dissolving into a fit of silent laughter, while Pascal got up from his chair to take a beat and compose himself.

If you’re wondering how Johnson sustained such an injury, it was from being thrown down on the bed a few too many times. For the unfamiliar, the steamy “Fifty Shades” series starred Johnson as Anastasia Steele, a college student who falls for the handsome, ultra-rich Christian Grey (played by Jamie Dornan) — who also has some particular proclivities he introduces her to in his Red Room of Pain.

But the pain got a little too real for Johnson. “Jamie (Dornan) was throwing me on a bed,” she told Yahoo Movies UK about the incident back in 2015. “We did 17 takes so my head just snapped back all day and when I woke up I couldn’t move my neck. Which was really terrible.”

At least the injury led to some hysterics among friends, 10 years later. “That’s my favorite thing,” Pascal replied to her behind-the-scenes tale, red-faced from cracking up. “It’s all meaningless after that.”

Check out the full interview in the video above, or skip right to the “Fifty Shades” crack up around the 7-minute mark.