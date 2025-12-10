‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 1 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 2

Hello again, little hero. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is back for season 2 on Disney+, but it’s been two years since we last caught up with our demigods. So, if you need a refresher on what all went down, we got you.

The good news is, you have some time to catch up on season 1, if you want to properly watch or re-watch the episodes. This particular series is going with the weekly release model after its two-episode premiere, meaning you don’t have to do two long binges for it.

But, if you don’t have the time or desire to watch all eight episodes — or maybe you just want to remember one small detail — allow us to fill you in.

So, Percy Jackson is one of the gods?

Close. He’s actually a demigod — the son of Poseidon, to be specific. Percy (Walker Scobell) has always been a little different, struggling to fit in with the human world, particularly at school. In season 1, he learns that that’s because he’s not totally human.

His mother, Sally (Virginia Kull), fell in love with Poseidon, and together, they had Percy. The problem is, Poseidon is one of the three oldest gods, and it is forbidden for them to have children. So, Percy has never known his father.

How does he find out then?

As demigods get older, their scent becomes stronger, and it gets easier for monsters to hunt them. That’s the downside of being a demigod: monsters are literally always chasing you.

During a school field trip, Percy discovers that his teacher, Mrs. Dodds, is actually a fury when she attacks him. He’s saved by his best friend Grover (Aryan Simhadri), who, it turns out, is actually a satyr.

How do monsters and satyrs and more exist in the human world without people noticing?

In the world of “Percy Jackson,” something called “the mist” surrounds humans. It disguises anything out of the ordinary to look perfectly normal.

What is Camp Half-Blood?

Camp Half-Blood is where demigods go to train, to prepare themselves to survive in the world. Percy is sent there with Grover after the Fury attacks him and his mother realizes how much danger he’s now in.

What happens in season one again?

The short version is, upon arriving at camp, Percy is claimed by Poseidon, letting everyone know whose son he is. Shortly thereafter, Percy learns that Zeus’ lightning bolt has been stolen, and if it’s not returned, the gods will go to war.

Percy is tasked with finding and retrieving the bolt, and he’s pretty sure Hades has it. Hades also has his mother, after sending a minotaur after them on their way to camp, and Percy is determined to save her.

Along the way, he faces monsters, other gods, and tries to figure out his powers.

Who are the major players?

In season 1, Percy either meets or learns about several important characters. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) — daughter of Athena, and the best warrior at Camp Half-Blood

— daughter of Athena, and the best warrior at Camp Half-Blood Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) — Percy’s satyr protector and best friend

Percy’s satyr protector and best friend Luke Castellan (Charlie Bushnell) — son of Hermes and (spoilers) not the best demigod in the world

— son of Hermes and (spoilers) not the best demigod in the world Clarisse La Rue (Dior Goodjohn) — daughter of Ares, and decidedly not a fan of Percy

Does he find the bolt?

Percy does find the bolt. It’s in his own bag, thanks to Luke. The truth is, Luke has become disillusioned with the gods and how they treat their children, and wants to tear down Olympus. To do so, he’s working with the Titan Kronos. Kronos has quietly been haunting Percy’s dreams.

Luke’s betrayal isn’t revealed until the final episode, when he runs from camp to hide with his growing army. You find out where he went in the first episodes of season 2. In season 2, Luke and Kronos are the major threats.

