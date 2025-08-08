‘Perfect Match’ Season 3 Cast Guide: Who’s Who on the Netflix Dating Show?

Stars from “The Bachelor,” “Love Island” and “Siesta Key” crash the party

Lucy Syed, Daniel Perfetto, Amber "AD" Smith, Ollie Sutherland, Rachel Recchia, Clayton Echard, Madison Errichiello, Freddie Powell, Sandy Gallagher, Louis Russell in "Perfect Match" Season 3 (Netflix)

“Perfect Match” is back for a third season, but this time, some outsiders are joining the party.

Like past seasons, “Perfect Match” welcomes alum from Netflix reality shows like “Too Hot to Handle,” “Love Is Blind,” “The Ultimatum” and “The Circle,” among others. However, Season 3 also sees some new reality stars from outside of Netflix’s reality universe coming to play, including “The Bachelor” stars Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard, “Love Island” alum Scott van-der-Sluis, Justine Joy, Carrington Rodriguez and Ray Gantt.

The Netflix newcomers join some familiar faces from the streamer’s reality universe, making for a fair bit of romance and drama as the singles hope to find their perfect match.

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Sandy Gallagher, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 3

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Louis Russell, “Too Hot to Handle” Season 5 and 6, “Battle Camp” Season 1

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Amber “AD” Smith, “Love Is Blind” Season 6

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Ollie Sutherland, “Love Is Blind: UK” Season 1

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Lucy Syed, “Too Hot to Handle” Season 6

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Daniel Perfetto, “Dated & Related” Season 1

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Madison Errichiello, “Love Is Blind” Season 8

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Freddie Powell, “Love Is Blind: UK” Season 1

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Rachel Recchia, “The Bachelor” Season 26, “The Bachelorette” Season 19, “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Scott van-der-Sluis, “Love Island UK” Season 10, “Love Island” Season 5, “Love Island Games” Season 1

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Juliette Porter, “Siesta Key” Seasons 1–5

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Clayton Echard, “The Bachelorette” Season 18, “The Bachelor” Season 26

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Hannah Burns, “The Mole” Season 2

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Justine Joy, “Love Island” Season 2, “Love Island Games” Season 1, “The Challenge: USA” Season 1, “The Challenge: World Championship” Season 1

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Cody Wright, “Temptation Island” Season 1

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Olivia Rae, “Temptation Island” Season 1

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Jalen Brown, “Too Hot to Handle” Season 6

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Quori-Tyler “QT” Bullock, “The Circle” Season 6, “Battle Camp” Season 1

Brenda Islas/Netflix

J.R. Warren, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 3

Alex Zamora, “Temptation Island” Season 1

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Carrington Rodriguez, “Love Island” Season 2, “Love Island Games” Season 1

Brenda Islas/Netflix

Ray Gantt, “Love Island” Season 1, “Love Island Games” Season 1

