‘Perfect Match’ Season 3 Cast Guide: Who’s Who on the Netflix Dating Show?

“Perfect Match” is back for a third season, but this time, some outsiders are joining the party.
Like past seasons, “Perfect Match” welcomes alum from Netflix reality shows like “Too Hot to Handle,” “Love Is Blind,” “The Ultimatum” and “The Circle,” among others. However, Season 3 also sees some new reality stars from outside of Netflix’s reality universe coming to play, including “The Bachelor” stars Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard, “Love Island” alum Scott van-der-Sluis, Justine Joy, Carrington Rodriguez and Ray Gantt.
The Netflix newcomers join some familiar faces from the streamer’s reality universe, making for a fair bit of romance and drama as the singles hope to find their perfect match.
Sandy Gallagher, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 3
Louis Russell, “Too Hot to Handle” Season 5 and 6, “Battle Camp” Season 1
Amber “AD” Smith, “Love Is Blind” Season 6
Ollie Sutherland, “Love Is Blind: UK” Season 1
Lucy Syed, “Too Hot to Handle” Season 6
Daniel Perfetto, “Dated & Related” Season 1
Madison Errichiello, “Love Is Blind” Season 8
Freddie Powell, “Love Is Blind: UK” Season 1
Rachel Recchia, “The Bachelor” Season 26, “The Bachelorette” Season 19, “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9
Scott van-der-Sluis, “Love Island UK” Season 10, “Love Island” Season 5, “Love Island Games” Season 1
Juliette Porter, “Siesta Key” Seasons 1–5
Clayton Echard, “The Bachelorette” Season 18, “The Bachelor” Season 26
Hannah Burns, “The Mole” Season 2
Justine Joy, “Love Island” Season 2, “Love Island Games” Season 1, “The Challenge: USA” Season 1, “The Challenge: World Championship” Season 1
Cody Wright, “Temptation Island” Season 1
Olivia Rae, “Temptation Island” Season 1
Jalen Brown, “Too Hot to Handle” Season 6
Quori-Tyler “QT” Bullock, “The Circle” Season 6, “Battle Camp” Season 1
J.R. Warren, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 3
Alex Zamora, “Temptation Island” Season 1
Carrington Rodriguez, “Love Island” Season 2, “Love Island Games” Season 1
Ray Gantt, “Love Island” Season 1, “Love Island Games” Season 1