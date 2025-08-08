‘Perfect Match’ Season 3 Cast Guide: Who’s Who on the Netflix Dating Show?

“Perfect Match” is back for a third season, but this time, some outsiders are joining the party.

Like past seasons, “Perfect Match” welcomes alum from Netflix reality shows like “Too Hot to Handle,” “Love Is Blind,” “The Ultimatum” and “The Circle,” among others. However, Season 3 also sees some new reality stars from outside of Netflix’s reality universe coming to play, including “The Bachelor” stars Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard, “Love Island” alum Scott van-der-Sluis, Justine Joy, Carrington Rodriguez and Ray Gantt.

The Netflix newcomers join some familiar faces from the streamer’s reality universe, making for a fair bit of romance and drama as the singles hope to find their perfect match.