Hulu Unveils 21 Virgins Looking for Love in ‘Are You My First?’ Dating Show | Photos

Hulu’s controversial new dating show for virgins has revealed the 21 singles asking the question, “Are You My First?”
The reality TV series will follow the hopeful singles without judgment. Per the show’s official logline, “Are You My First?” will follow the daters as they “embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges and new love interests eager to find ‘the one.’ Who will find that special someone? And who will go home hot, bothered and heartbroken?”
Bachelor Nation stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood will host the upcoming Hulu dating show. Underwood made waves when he revealed he was a virgin before he headlined “The Bachelor” Season 23. He later came out as gay, documenting his journey in the docuseries “Coming Out Colton.” Bristowe co-hosted “The Bachelorette” after leading Season 11, but this will be Underwood’s first hosting gig.
From the producers of “Love Island USA,” the Hulu series “Are You My First?” will premiere Monday, Aug. 18.
Keep reading to get to know the 21 virgins looking for love:
Andrew
Age: 25
Occupation: Tech sales
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Andrew is still waiting for his “first” because he is saving his virginity for the one who will be his forever.
Brooklyn
Age: 24
Occupation: Dance teacher
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Brooklyn has not had her “first” because she believes the right one is worth the wait.
Carissa
Age: 27
Occupation: Photographer
Hometown: Long Beach, California
Carissa said she’s holding out for the one who’s truly right for her.
Deya
Age: 28
Occupation: Small business owner
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Deya said she wants a storybook love and fears giving up her virginity to someone who won’t last forever.
Farha
Age: 25
Occupation: Writer and content creator
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Farha said growing up in a religious home and being a late bloomer impacted why she waited so long to lose her virginity. Now at 25, she figured she might as well wait for true love. Farha is also an Only Fans creator.
Godwin
Age: 27
Occupation: Real estate developer
Hometown: Edison, New Jersey
Godwin said he enjoys the attention his virginity brings and is holding out for his queen.
Hakeem
Age: 27
Occupation: Voiceover artist
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Hakeem is highly aware of the risks involved in premarital sex and said he isn’t approaching it lightly.
Jade
Age: 28
Occupation: Miss New Orleans USA and an NFL cheerleader
Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana
The pageant queen said she is still looking for her “first” because she’s never been in a serious relationship.
Jake
Age: 32
Occupation: Caregiver
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Jake is a devout Christian and said he is still waiting to lose his virginity because his faith calls him to wait until marriage.
Katya
Age: 28
Occupation: Theatre artist
Hometown: New York, New York
Katya said she is still waiting to lose her virginity because the culture has disillusioned her about sex: “everything is about sex except sex, sex is power.”
Krash
Age: 24
Occupation: Social media manager
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Krash is still a virgin because his strict upbringing taught him to wait for the right person.
Layne
Age: 24
Occupation: Commercial pilot
Hometown: Hammon, Oklahoma
Layne said he is waiting to lose his virginity to the right woman and he’s never had a serious girlfriend.
Madi
Age: 28
Occupation: Marketing manager
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Madi said she is still looking for her “first” because she has a fear of intimacy and is waiting to meet her true love.
Michael
Age: 26
Occupation: Tour guide and stand-up comedian
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Michael said he is working through a fear of intimacy, so he has yet to lose his virginity. He previously appeared in “Twentysomethings: Austin” on Netflix.
Mike
Age: 34
Occupation: “Bachelorette” alum, entrepreneur and gym owner
Hometown: San Diego, California
Mike has waited to lose his virginity because he is a Christian and his faith has called him to wait until marriage.
Noah
Age: 25
Occupation: Business owner
Hometown: San Clemente, California
Noah is still looking for his “first” because he is waiting to lose his virginity until marriage.
Rachael
Age: 30
Occupation: Cocktail waitress
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Rachel said she is navigating a health challenge that affects physical intimacy and has prohibited her from losing her virginity.
Sara
Age: 28
Occupation: Student
Hometown: San Diego, California
She is still looking for her “first” because she prioritized her studies growing up and is holding out for lasting love.
Spencer
Age: 25
Occupation: Residential solar salesman
Hometown: Boise, Idaho
He is still looking for his “first” because he’s waiting for a connection to make that first experience fulfilling and meaningful.
Ty
Age: 25
Occupation: Web developer
Hometown: Provo, Utah
He is still looking for his “first” because he’s chosen celibacy before marriage for religious reasons.
Vivek
Age: 23
Occupation: Financial accountant
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
He is still looking for his “first” because he’s waiting to share that moment with someone he truly trusts.