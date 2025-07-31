Hulu Unveils 21 Virgins Looking for Love in ‘Are You My First?’ Dating Show | Photos

Hulu’s controversial new dating show for virgins has revealed the 21 singles asking the question, “Are You My First?”

The reality TV series will follow the hopeful singles without judgment. Per the show’s official logline, “Are You My First?” will follow the daters as they “embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges and new love interests eager to find ‘the one.’ Who will find that special someone? And who will go home hot, bothered and heartbroken?”

Bachelor Nation stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood will host the upcoming Hulu dating show. Underwood made waves when he revealed he was a virgin before he headlined “The Bachelor” Season 23. He later came out as gay, documenting his journey in the docuseries “Coming Out Colton.” Bristowe co-hosted “The Bachelorette” after leading Season 11, but this will be Underwood’s first hosting gig.

From the producers of “Love Island USA,” the Hulu series “Are You My First?” will premiere Monday, Aug. 18.

Keep reading to get to know the 21 virgins looking for love: