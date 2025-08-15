‘Perfect Match’ Season 3 Finale: Who Won and Who Got Engaged?

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Perfect Match” Season 3, Episode 10.

After a season full of twists and surprise dates, “Perfect Match” has crowned the winners of its third season — and revealed an engagement for one of the couples.

But first, the finale kicked off with a twist when Scott van-der-Sluis, who was matched with Juliette Porter after parting ways with Rachel Recchia, left the villa abruptly after learning Porter had told Carrington Rodriguez that she and van-der-Sluis weren’t a match.

After van-der-Sluis’ exit, the couples headed into the finale were Sandy Gallagher — who resisted getting back with J.R. Warren, her ex from “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 3 — and Louis Russell, Amber “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland, Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto, Madison Errichiello and Freddie Powell as well as Recchia and Ray Gantt.

The couples then took part in a final compatibility challenge, which knocked out all but two couples: Smith and Sutherland and Syed and Perfetto. The rest of the cast members, paired up or not, then voted for which couple they thought was the perfect match, which host Nick Lachey then announced as Syed and Perfetto.

As the winners of “Perfect Match” Season 3, Syed and Perfetto won an all-expenses-paid week-long vacation.

But, the post-credits scene for “Perfect Match” revealed that Syed and Perfetto broke up weeks later. Meanwhile runners-up Smith and Sutherland made it official with an engagement. The final minutes of “Perfect Match” unveiled a clip of the couple six months later getting engaged on the beach behind an elaborate display of flowers.

And that’s not it. The couple is also expecting a baby, with “Perfect Match” showing clips from the couple’s pregnancy announcement, complete with the sonogram.

“Perfect Match” Season 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.