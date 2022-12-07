Returning for its second season on March 6, 2023, “Perry Mason” debuted its first teaser trailer Wednesday, setting star Matthew Rhys on a gritty new murder mystery conspiracy featuring the scion of a powerful oil family

HBO’s logline for the upcoming installment is as follows: “Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.”

Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O’Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey and Wallace Langham are the cast members for Season 2.

Back in January, it was announced that Whigham’s character Paul Strickland would return for the second season of the period crime drama, but would do so in his new role at the district attorney’s office, finding himself on the other side of a case from Mason.

Astin is a new cast member, starring as Perry’s new client Sunny Gryce, in a case about battling supermarket chains. “Sound of Metal” Oscar nominee Raci portrays the recurring character Lydell McCutcheon, a “self-made power-player who built Los Angeles, along with his fortune, off the city’s vast oil fields.” Dewey will play his son, Brooks McCutcheon, who’s charming but always anxious to prove himself.

Executive producers are Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, Rhys and Tim Van Patten. Regina Heyman co-executive produces.

The acclaimed series is based on 1957 mystery show of the same name, with the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.

Season 1, released in June 2020, is streaming on HBO Max.

Watch the Season 2 teaser in the video below.