Pete Buttigieg Reluctantly Admits He’s ‘Probably’ Being Vetted to Be Kamala Harris’ Vice President | Video

Pete Buttigieg admitted he’s “probably” being vetted to be the running mate for the Kamala Harris campaign. The current secretary of transportation dropped the admission during an interview with Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show.”

Never one to beat around the bush, Stewart directly asked Buttigieg if he’s being vetted to be Harris’ vice president and, if he is being vetted, “Do you feel it?”

“You know,” Buttigieg said Monday night. The politician then tried to dodge the question, saying, “All I should say about it is that she’s is going to make this decision. She’s got a process to help her make this decision.” That’s when Stewart interrupted him, throwing off Mayor Pete’s dodges.

“Oh my god you’re being vetted,” Stewart said, sparking a round of laughter from his studio audience. “Everything you say, even that, is being vetted.”

“Probably,” Buttigieg agreed, laughing.

Buttigieg went on to liken the process he went through being vetted for the Biden cabinet to what he and his husband, Chasten Glezman, experienced when they were looking to adopt a child. “It was kind of the same thing, but with a social worker instead of a white-shoe law firm,” Buttigieg explained.

When Stewart asked the politician when he’ll find out if he made it to “the quarterfinals,” Buttigieg said he didn’t know. “What I know is that there’s a flying formation—” Buttigieg started.

“You’re going to talk values again, aren’t you?” Stewart interrupted.

“Yeah, probably,” Buttigieg said. “What I’ll say is, no matter what the flying formation is going to be, I’m really excited to be part of this. I’m excited to be part of this campaign.”

Buttigieg also noted that President Biden stepping out of the 2024 election has given “renewed awareness” to the Democratic Party, “not just of what we’re against, but what we’re for.”

“There is a temptation to make our message be entirely about Donald Trump because we’re so disturbed by what his return would mean. And a little more, also, about JD Vance, because of how odd he’s turned out to be,” Buttigieg said. “He’s systematically insulted so many people. It’s not just the things he said but the policy ideas behind them.”

The former naval officer came on “The Daily Show” stage to boisterous applause Monday night. The cheering for Buttigieg went on for roughly a minute and ended in a chant of “Pete!” before Stewart jokingly said that their time was up, before heading into the interview.