Pete Davidson Gets 50-Day Community Service Sentence After Reckless Driving Incident

Pete Davidson was given a 50-day community service sentence on Tuesday for a March 4 incident in which he crashed his Mercedes into a home in Beverly Hills.

The comedian is expected to do his community service with the New York Fire Department, where his late father worked, Los Angeles County prosecutors told the Associated Press.

Davidson’s father, Scott, was a first responder who died in the 9/11 attacks. The former “Saturday Night Live” star bases much of his comedy on his own life, including his semi-autobiographical Peacock sitcom “Bupkis” and the 2020 comedy feature “The King of Staten Island.”

Davidson pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor and was put in an 18-month program that includes 12 hours of traffic school and to pay an unspecified restitution.

No one was injured in the crash, which prosecutors called a “serious collision.” His girlfriend, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” costar Chase Sui Wonders, was a passenger in the car at the time of the accident. Authorities said that Davidson lost control of his car, hopped a curb and knocked out a fire hydrant before slamming into the side of a house.

Davidson next appears in Craig Gillespie’s Reddit-inspired movie “Dumb Money,” which is out on Sept. 22