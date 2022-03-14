Pete Davidson is officially going to space. Blue Origin announced on Monday that the “Saturday Night Live” cast member will be onboard the March 23 flight, making him the latest celebrity to take at trip above the Earth.

Previously, William Shatner flew aboard a Blue Origin flight in October, making him the oldest man to visit space. “GMA’s” Michael Strahan was next in line, blasting off in December. And now Pete Davidson.

Blue Origin is a privately funded aerospace company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in 2000. Bezos himself rode alongside Shatner during the October trip, and has fielded requests from various other wealthy persons who wish to launch themselves into space.

Blue Origin flights travel over 60 miles above the Earth’s surface, in between the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space, before landing back safely on the ground within a matter of minutes.

Davidson, of course, first rose to prominence when he joined “SNL” in 2014 and he has subsequently starred in films like “Big Time Adolescence” and “The Suicide Squad.” He co-wrote and starred in the Judd Apatow-directed 2020 comedy/drama “The King of Staten Island,” loosely inspired by his own life.

Recently, Davidson has been a fixture in the media for his high-profile dating life. He was engaged to Ariana Grande and is currently dating Kim Kardashian.