Pete Davidson Has Been ‘Burning Off’ His Nearly 200 Tattoos, Wants a ‘Clean Slate’ | Video

There’s a reason why Pete Davidson is looking a little different these days. The comedian has been getting his nearly 200 tattoos removed.

“I’ve been burning them off. They’re almost gone,” Davidson told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Thursday night. When Fallon asked if the experience is painful, the former “SNL” star quickly confirmed that it’s “horrible.”

“They’ve got to burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for six to eight weeks and you can’t get in the sunlight. Then you’ve got to do it like 12 more times,” Davidson explained. “So really think about that ‘Game of Thrones’ tattoo you’re thinking about getting.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum told Fallon he used to get tattoos on a whim. “I was a sad boy,” Davidson said. “Everybody was getting tattoos like five years ago. Do you remember that? Post Malone was always tired and I was like, ‘Me too, dude. I’m exhausted.’”

Out of his hundreds of tats, Davidson estimates that he’s going to keep “two or three.” “I’m trying to clean slate it. I’m trying to be an adult,” he noted.

The comedian also gave an update about the Staten Island Ferry he bought with current “SNL” cast member Colin Jost. Davidson said the duo have a “really extensive plan” to add a hotel, movie theater and shopping center to the five-level vessel.

“It’s only been two years and people are like, ‘I guess it’s dead.’ It’s like $100 million. Give us a second,” Davidson said. “But in the meantime if you want to have a party on it, seriously, you can. It is available.”