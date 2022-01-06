Peter Bogdanovich Remembered as ‘Champion of Cinema,’ ‘Marvelous Film Critic and Author’

Hollywood tributes are pouring in for acclaimed director Peter Bogdanovich who is being remembered as a “champion of cinema” and a “marvelous film critic and author.”

“Peter Bogdanovich passed away. He was a dear friend and a champion of Cinema. He birthed masterpieces as a director and was a most genial human. He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation,” tweeted Guillermo del Toro.

Peter Bogdanovich passed away. He was a dear friend and a champion of Cinema. He birthed masterpieces as a director and was a most genial human. He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation. pic.twitter.com/hL08ORCilN — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 6, 2022

“Peter Bogdanovich has passed away at the age of 82. He was a brilliant director (SAINT JACK is the masterwork you may not know) and also a marvelous film critic and author,” tweeted director Rod Lurie.

#PeterBogdanovich has passed away at the age of 82. He was a brilliant director (SAINT JACK is the masterwork you may not know) and also a marvelous film critic and author. In many ways, he was the North Star of my career. RIP. https://t.co/RbBFcDjYJm — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) January 6, 2022

“Peter was my heaven & earth. A father figure. A friend. From “Paper Moon” to “Nickelodeon” he always made me feel safe. I love you, Peter,” wrote Oscar winning actress Tatum O’Neil on Instagram.

Bogdanovich died Thursday morning, his manager told TheWrap. He was 82.

Bogdanovich is a two-time Oscar nominee and has an equally storied legacy working as a film critic, historian and speaker, and he had a close relationship with legendary actor and director Orson Welles. Frequently bespectacled and wearing an ascot, Bogdanovich was a well-known and respected figure in Hollywood, and his work on the screen has inspired numerous filmmakers from Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson, Sofia Coppola and many more.

His breakout film “The Last Picture Show” from 1971 was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two for supporting actors Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman. The film, an intimate character study shot in black and white and set in 1951 about a small, North Texas town, also provided breakout roles for Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd and Ellen Burstyn. The film’s black and white aesthetic was unusual for the ’70s and especially for someone in the New Hollywood age of directors. But Bogdanovich frequently mentioned that he was urged by Orson Welles to shoot the film in black and white, with the “Citizen Kane” filmmaker proclaiming that the best screen performances in film were always shot in black and white, never color.

Peter Bogdanovich, the actor and critic-turned-filmmaker who directed such classics as #TheLastPictureShow, #PaperMoon, #WhatsUpDoc? and #Mask, died today at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. https://t.co/ktRLORy4Zw — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) January 6, 2022

One of my cinematic heroes #RIPPeterbogdanovich : Peter Bogdanovich Dies: Hollywood Golden Age Maverick and Oscar Nominee Was 82 – IndieWire https://t.co/ztoBOOUtHY — Joe Berlinger (@joeberlinger) January 6, 2022

“There are no 'old' movies really—only movies you have already seen and ones you haven't."



R.I.P. Peter Bogdanovich pic.twitter.com/yArjooiF93 — Film at Lincoln Center (@FilmLinc) January 6, 2022

RIP Peter Bogdanovich. No one could tell a story like you. And no one could wear three jackets at the same time like you. pic.twitter.com/ObY6ZUg64m — Oscilloscope Laboratories (@OscopeLabs) January 6, 2022

Peter Bogdanovich loved the movies. Making them, watching them, analyzing them, talking all night long about them. “Paper Moon” and “What’s Up Doc?” are two of the most entertaining films of all time. Put on an ascot and watch them tonight. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/ZRD53i7FY6 — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) January 6, 2022

Before he directed, Peter Bogdanovich, via his Museum of Modern Art programming, was an influential architect of nascent New Hollywood sensibilities for a rising generation of directors. And The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon remain essential films. RIP. https://t.co/Cs9maLru0O — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 6, 2022

RIP Peter Bogdanovich. He made some amazing films, including one the greatest comedies of all time, “What’s Up, Doc?” I had the pleasure to direct him for his brief cameo in my episode “Yokel Chords” and he did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/1ps0poGBxm — Michael Price (@mikepriceinla) January 6, 2022

RIP Peter Bogdanovich, a true legend. One of our last links to so many of the people who invented film form, and also an awesome & incredible filmmaker himself. Highly recommend listening to Season 1 of the @tcm podcast THE PLOT THICKENS, which dives deep into his life & career. https://t.co/GR241suu12 — Sam Boyd (@SamFoxenBoyd) January 6, 2022

We're saddened by the passing of Peter Bogdanovich, who leaves behind a significant body of work, including THE LAST PICTURE SHOW, WHAT'S UP, DOC?, and PAPER MOON—all released within the span of 3 years. pic.twitter.com/0Wa5ceY9za — Museum of the Moving Image (@MovingImageNYC) January 6, 2022