Peter Bogdanovich Remembered as ‘Champion of Cinema,’ ‘Marvelous Film Critic and Author’

Hollywood tributes are pouring in for acclaimed director Peter Bogdanovich who is being remembered as a “champion of cinema” and a “marvelous film critic and author.”
“Peter Bogdanovich passed away. He was a dear friend and a champion of Cinema. He birthed masterpieces as a director and was a most genial human. He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation,” tweeted Guillermo del Toro.
“Peter Bogdanovich has passed away at the age of 82. He was a brilliant director (SAINT JACK is the masterwork you may not know) and also a marvelous film critic and author,” tweeted director Rod Lurie.
“Peter was my heaven & earth. A father figure. A friend. From “Paper Moon” to “Nickelodeon” he always made me feel safe. I love you, Peter,” wrote Oscar winning actress Tatum O’Neil on Instagram.
Bogdanovich died Thursday morning, his manager told TheWrap. He was 82.
Bogdanovich is a two-time Oscar nominee and has an equally storied legacy working as a film critic, historian and speaker, and he had a close relationship with legendary actor and director Orson Welles. Frequently bespectacled and wearing an ascot, Bogdanovich was a well-known and respected figure in Hollywood, and his work on the screen has inspired numerous filmmakers from Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson, Sofia Coppola and many more.
His breakout film “The Last Picture Show” from 1971 was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two for supporting actors Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman. The film, an intimate character study shot in black and white and set in 1951 about a small, North Texas town, also provided breakout roles for Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd and Ellen Burstyn. The film’s black and white aesthetic was unusual for the ’70s and especially for someone in the New Hollywood age of directors. But Bogdanovich frequently mentioned that he was urged by Orson Welles to shoot the film in black and white, with the “Citizen Kane” filmmaker proclaiming that the best screen performances in film were always shot in black and white, never color.
