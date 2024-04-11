Peter Dinklage Joins ‘Wicked’ as Dr. Dillamond

Peter Dinklage has joined the cast of the upcoming Universal musical “Wicked” and will play the voice of the goat professor Dr. Dillamond.

In the Broadway musical, Dr. Dillamond is an academic at Shiz University, the institution where Elphaba and Glinda learn how to be witches. Dillamond becomes a mentor and close confidante to Elphaba, and warns her about a rising threat in the Land of Oz that could endanger all of the talking animals that inhabit it…including him.

Dinklage joins a cast led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and which also includes Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey. Jon M. Chu, the filmmaker behind “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights,” is directing the two-part musical.

Dinklage, best known for his performance as Tyrion Lannister in “Game of Thrones” that won him four Emmys, is also set to appear in the Jerry Seinfeld Netflix comedy: “Unfrosted: The Pop Tart Story” and in the lead role of the upcoming remake of “The Toxic Avenger” from Legendary. He is repped by CAA.

“Wicked: Part One” hits theaters this Thanksgiving, with “Part Two” coming out Thanksgiving 2025.