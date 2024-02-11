Get ready, Ariana Grande fans and Broadway lovers. Universal unveiled the first trailer for “Wicked: Part One” during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, giving the pop star’s fans their first look at her as the future Good Witch of the South, Glinda Upland.

Opposite Grande in the famed “Wizard of Oz” prequel will be Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the young lady who would go on to be known as the Wicked Witch of the West. The film’s loaded cast also includes Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Marissa Bode and Bowen Yang.

The trailer is very much a teaser, but does offer a look at Oz and even a snippet of the showstopping number “Defying Gravity,” made famous by Idina Menzel in the original Broadway show.

Based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, “Wicked” received critical acclaim on Broadway when it debuted in 2003 for its radical reinterpretation of “The Wizard of Oz.” Set before and during the events of the classic L. Frank Baum novel and its legendary MGM film adaptation, “Wicked” presents Elphaba not as a villain but as a misunderstood young woman who formed an unexpected friendship with Glinda while learning sorcery at Shiz University.

But the two future witches’ friendship is broken apart by the corrupt government of the Wizard of Oz (Goldblum) and the machinations of the university’s headmistress Madame Morrible (Yeoh). Featuring new songs not seen in the Broadway version, “Wicked” will be broken up into two parts that will be released on Thanksgiving weekend this year and in 2025.

Watch the full “Wicked: Part One” trailer in the clip above.