Peter S. Fischer, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Cocreator, Dies at 88

Obits

The prolific television writer and three-time Emmy nominee is also known for his work on “Columbo”

Peter S. Fischer and Angela Lansbury
Peter S. Fischer and Angela Lansbury (Credit: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform)

Peter S. Fischer, the prolific television writer behind “Murder, She Wrote” and “Columbo,” passed away on Monday, his grandson Jake McElrath told TheWrap. He was 88.

“We are very lucky to have so much of his work still accessible, like pieces of him left behind,” McElrath said in a statement to TheWrap. “He was an amazing presence to have in our lives, our Pa. We are all going to miss him.”

Fischer, who was nominated for three Emmy Awards across the duration of his career, is also known for his work on “Ellery Queen” and “The Eddie Capra Mysteries.” No further details about Fischer’s death are known at this time.

Born in 1935, Fischer’s career in Hollywood stretches back to writing 1971 TV movie “The Last Child,” before writing several TV episodes on “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” “Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law,” “Griff,” “Kojak” and “Baretta.”

The TV writer went on to wrote and craft the story behind Jim Hutton-led “Ellery Queen,” alongside cocreators Richard Levinson and William Link, who he also collaborated with on “Columbo,” which ran from 1974-1976.

Elgin James, Prison Break
Read Next
Hulu to Revive 'Prison Break' With 'Mayans MC' Cocreator Elgin James

By 1984, Fischer spearheaded the creation and writing for “Murder, She Wrote,” which he cocreated alongside Levinson and Link. Produced and distributed by Universal Television for CBS, “Murder, She Wrote” had a 12-season run and centered on mystery writer and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher, played by Angela Lansbury, who had never worked on a TV show when she accepted the gig.

Though the series went on for 12 seasons, Fischer left as a writer after seven installments, having written nearly three dozen episodes. In a 2012 interview, the writer shared that he “didn’t know how, as a writer, to keep finding really fresh ideas.”

“I knew we could rehash old plots with different locales and different names and the ratings wold hold up, but I wold have been bored and we would have been shortchanging the audience,” Fischer said. “It was delightful to see the show continue into its 12th year and I am positive had they left it on Sunday it would have gone for another four or five seasons. But, alas, the geniuses at the network always think they know better.”

After writing hit murder mysteries for Hollywood, Fischer left the industry and became a seasoned mystery novelist, writing 22 novels that followed a Hollywood studio agent named Joe Bernardi. 

Fischer is succeeded by his two children, Megan and Christopher, and six grandchildren Peter, Nicholas, Samantha, Jake, Molly and Eden.

Frank Rodriguez, Amazon MGM
Read Next
Amazon MGM Hires Searchlight's Frank Rodriguez as General Sales Manager

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.