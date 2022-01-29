Peyton Manning made a surprise appearance on Weekend Update during Saturday’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” and yes he addressed the Tom Brady retirement speculation – but not in the way anyone was expecting.

Colin Jost first invited Manning onto Weekend Update to discuss the ratings-smashing NFL divisional playoff games that aired last Sunday, but the former Colts quarterback said he didn’t actually watch the games and subsequently launched into a hilarious review of the Netflix series “Emily in Paris.”

“Well I planned to, but I had an hour to kill before the first game so just for fun I put on the first episode of ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2, and I watched the entire season straight through,” Manning said, referring to the Lily Collins-fronted Netflix series that has drawn both praise and criticism. “Oh my God, Colin, this show has everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism – finally – not to mention a culinary tapestry so intense I can only describe it as food porn.”

Jost asked Manning about rumors that Tom Brady may be retiring, which surfaced earlier on Saturday, and Manning had an apt response: “I’m not sure it’s true, it’s probably just speculation. But if it were me, I probably would retire too if it gave me more time to watch ‘Emily in Paris’. I really think for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships, sort of like Emily.”

The pitch-perfect appearance was buttoned up by Manning wearing a beret and proclaiming the life lessons he’s imparted from the colorful Netflix series. “Sure, watching football was the safe thing to do, that’s what everyone expected me to do,” Manning said. “If I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself.”

The Netflix series “Emily in Paris” debuted its second season in December, and was swiftly renewed for two additional seasons by the streaming service.

This story will be updated with video when it becomes available.