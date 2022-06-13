Philip Baker Hall Remembered by Patton Oswalt, Michael McKean and Others: ‘One of the Best’

Actor Philip Baker Hall is being remembered by Hollywood as one of the great character actors and a “lovely man” who was “never not good” whenever he appeared on screen.

Baker Hall, who died Sunday night at age 90, was honored by his “Magnolia” co-star Patton Oswalt, as well as stars such as Michael McKean, Bradley Whitford and director Greg Mottola, among others in Hollywood.

“I hope he’s in heaven having a sandwich, drinking a glass of milk, doing some f—in’ thing,” Patton Oswalt tweeted, making a reference to a classic scene featuring Baker Hall from “Midnight Run.”

“A fantastic actor, a lovely man, and nobody made Larry David break on camera as much as Phil,” Mottola said in reference to Baker Hall’s two “Curb Your Enthusiasm” appearances.

Fans and cinephiles online shared clips from some of his standout moments in “Boogie Nights” and talks about enjoying the “simple pleasures like butter in my ass” or in “Magnolia” where he faints during a game show talking about the beauty of a piece from Chopin. Though many of his roles were brief, character-actor turns, they were frequently memorable thanks to either his ability to flash a forceful presence or a hangdog expression.

But many more recalled his memorable turn as Lt. Bookman from “Seinfeld,” in which he plays a hard-nosed P.I. for a New York public library who harangues Jerry Seinfeld over a long overdue book. The fan favorite character was enough to warrant him returning for the show’s finale.

Some of Baker Hall’s other standout performances included appearances in “Argo,” “Zodiac,” “The Truman Show,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Bruce Almighty,” “Monk” and “BoJack Horseman,” to name just a few roles from his 185 credits dating back to 1970.

See some more online reaction to Philip Baker Hall’s passing below.

I hope he’s in heaven having a sandwich, drinking a glass of milk, doing some fuckin’ thing. https://t.co/IHJcBBSiuQ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 13, 2022

Never not good. RIP, Philip Baker Hall. https://t.co/SD44tgAk6E — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 13, 2022

So sad to hear that we’ve lost the great Philip Baker Hall. I had the sublime pleasure of working with him twice. A fantastic actor, a lovely man, and nobody made Larry David break on camera as much as Phil. RIP pic.twitter.com/qkFuulZkjz — greg mottola (@gregmottola) June 13, 2022

Philip Baker Hall was a great actor and a profoundly kind human being. Well done, sir. https://t.co/4EfNCmITU2 — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 13, 2022

R.I.P. the fantastic Philip Baker Hall, who delivered one of the greatest ever line readings: "I like simple pleasures like butter in my ass and lollipops in my mouth"—just look at Robert Ridgely trying and failing to keep it together in the background: https://t.co/hOwWf0mg93 — Ashley Clark (@_Ash_Clark) June 13, 2022

RIP to the inimitable Philip Baker Hall. He was great in everything. pic.twitter.com/l0rYBBp1JU — Music Box Theatre (@musicboxtheatre) June 13, 2022

RIP Philip Baker Hall. One of the best. pic.twitter.com/x0BLhYYkli — ben mekler (@benmekler) June 13, 2022

Goodnight to the great Philip Baker Hall 🖤 We're remembering his tour de force solo turn in Robert Altman's SECRET HONOR (1984), "a performance of such bravura skill and burning intensity that it all but blows you out of your seat." (https://t.co/7Vaxv2nB1S) pic.twitter.com/2ipDHoZph9 — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) June 13, 2022

Philip Baker Hall was one of the best to ever do it. An absolute amazing performer who gave us 50+ years of brilliant work whether it was in brief guest spots, supporting parts or starring roles. RIP pic.twitter.com/G9yl0yo6EM — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) June 13, 2022