Philo Expands Core Subscription Offering With Ad-Supported HBO Max, Discovery+

Philo will add the ad-supported tiers of HBO Max and Discovery+ in an expansion of its Core paid offering starting Tuesday.

Current Core plan subscribers will receive access to both Warner Bros. Discovery streaming services at $28 for one month, before paying $33 per month. New subscribers can purchase the package immediately at $33 per month when billed directly through Philo.com.

Access to HBO Max and Discovery+ will be available through their respective apps once activated through a Philo account. Ad-free upgrades and the ability to watch Discovery+ and select HBO content in-app are planned for early 2026.

The partnership comes as Warner Bros. Discovery is aiming reach at least 150 million streaming subscribers by the end of 2026.

“The launch of HBO Max and Discovery+ on Philo underscores our commitment to meeting audiences wherever they are, with the stories they love,” Rich Palermo, WBD’s executive vice president of network and streaming distribution, said in a statement. “Between the blockbuster films and award-winning originals on HBO Max and the captivating documentaries and unscripted hits offered by Discovery+, this expanded partnership ensures Philo subscribers can enjoy even more of our world-class content.”

Philo’s latest expansion comes after it already integrated ad-supported AMC+ into its Core package for no additional cost. Core plan subscribers also have access to a standalone FAST service with over 100 channels, over 70 top-rated cable networks, including Hallmark Channel, Nickelodeon and BET; and unlimited one-year DVR.

“In today’s environment, it’s no longer enough to own just one component of the

viewership equation,” Philo chief operating officer Mike Keyserling said in a statement. “Modern platforms must provide a unified experience and serve every mode — live, VOD, FAST, SVOD — to retain relevance and revenue. The addition of the HBO Max library and its premium IP to our bundle means we can give our customers more of what they’ve been looking for, at an exceptional value.”

In February, Philo disclosed a total of 1.3 million paid subscribers and $450 million in revenue at the end of 2024. It also reported 3.4 million monthly active users, including both free and paid users, as of March.

“A key differentiator for Philo is that we understand our specific customer base and the content they’re excited to engage with,” Philo chief markeing officer Nii Addy said. “Over the years, we’ve seen an opportunity to tap into the urgency of premium original series and hit movies like those found on HBO Max, while nurturing the deep engagement of lean-back TV, like the content found across Discovery+ and our other popular networks. We believe adding this entertainment focused content at a reasonable price is an extension of our core value proposition for our current customers and opens the aperture for those who haven’t engaged with us before.”