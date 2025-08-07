‘Phony,’ Starring Connie Britton and Sam Nivola, Gets Series Order at Hulu

Hulu has ordered the upcoming comedy “Phony” to series with 20th Television, starring Connie Britton and Sam Nivola.

The coming-of-age mystery series will follow Sonny (Nivola), a teenager who wakes up in the hospital after a car accident only to discover that his single mother appears to have been replaced by an impostor. The studio describes Sonny to be the “most beloved student at his high school,” but he is only really understood by his mother Ellen (Britton).

Nick Paley, best known for his work on the Oscar-nominated animated feature “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” will serve as the writer, director and showrunner for the half-hour series. Anthony King will join the team as co-showrunner.

“Phony” will be executive produced by Britton, King and Paley. Other EPs include Charlie Alderman of Charlie’s Production Company as well as Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg for Goddard Textiles. Andrea Massaro, who also works for Goddard Textiles, serves as a producer.

Paley wrote, directed and edited the pilot episode of “Phony.” He previously directed an episode of “Broad City” and “Inside Amy Schumer.” King is best known for his recent work on Broadway, in which he co-wrote the Tony-nominated musicals “Beetlejuice the Musical” and “Gutenberg! the Musical.” He has also written on several television series, including “The Afterparty,” “Dead to Me,” “Broad City” and the upcoming season of “Jury Duty.”

Britton and Nivola are both alumni of “The White Lotus.” Britton is a five-time Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress, best known for her work on “Friday Night Lights,” “American Horror Story” and “Nashville.” The 21-year-old Nivola appeared in “The Perfect Couple” and “Maestro” in addition to his incestuous stay at “The White Lotus.”

“Phony” will join the slate of Hulu originals alongside “Only Murders in the Building,” “Paradise” and the upcoming Glen Powell series “Chad Powers.”