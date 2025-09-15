Phylicia Rashad Honors ‘The Cosby Show’ Co-Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner at 2025 Emmys: ‘Remains in Our Hearts’

Phylicia Rashad paid tribute to her “The Cosby Show” co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner during the introduction to the 2025 Emmy Awards’ In Memoriam performance.

“He was a beloved teenager in an iconic television series who the world watched grow into manhood. Like all our friends and colleagues who transitioned this past year, Malcolm-Jamal Warner remains in our hearts,” she said.

“Tonight, as is tradition at the Emmys, we remember them not just for their immense talent, but also for the way the made us believe in something bigger, the best that is within us,” the actress continued. “Even though they may not longer be here with us, we can all smile, knowing their impact will remain, knowing that their lasting impressions will continue to live on through story, knowing that they touched our lives. And whether you grew up watching them, or have just now discovered their brilliance, their light remains in the very fabric of our industry.”

Her remarks come after Warner died in July at the age of 54 due to an accidental drowning while on a family vacation in Costa Rica.

Rashad and Warner portrayed mother and son Clair and Theo Huxtable on the NBC sitcom, which ran from 1984 to 1992.

His performance garnered him a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 38th Primetime Emmy Awards. Warner also guest starred as Theo on “The Cosby Show” spin-off “A Different World.”

In addition to “The Cosby Show,” Warner’s other notable roles include Malcolm McGee on the Kansas City, Missouri-based buddy sitcom “Malcolm & Eddie,” Dr. Reed in the sitcom “Reed Between the Lines” Sticky in FX’s “Sons of Anarchy,” Al Cowlings on “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and Dr. AJ Austin on “The Resident.”