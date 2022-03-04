Netflix’s newest bingeable mystery is here.

“Pieces of Her” stars Toni Collette as Laura, a small-town woman recovering from a bout of illness with the help of her adult daughter, Andy (Bella Heathcote). With the edges of their already fraught relationship worn thin by the wearying toll of Laura’s treatment, the mother-daughter duo finds their lives thrown into complete upheaval after a random shooting — and the media attention that follows — puts them in the spotlight, exposing them to deadly figures from Laura’s past… a past that Andy knows nothing about.

As usual, Netflix has filled out their ensemble with familiar faces, up-and-comers and new discoveries so we’ve put together a handy (and spoiler-free) guide to the cast and characters of “Pieces of Her” to help you keep up with every twist and turn.

Toni Collette as Laura Oliver

Who is Laura Oliver? That question is the mystery at the heart of “Pieces of Her.” An accomplished speech therapist living in Belle Isle with her daughter Andy, Laura’s dark and mysterious past catches up with her after a random act of violence turns her into a nationwide story.

Who plays Laura Oliver? That’s a much easier question to answer: “Hereditary” and “The Sixth Sense” actor Toni Collette stars as Laura, the lynchpin of the twisting, turning mysteries in “Pieces of Her.” The Oscar-nominated Australian actress has worked with Netflix on several projects, including the critically celebrated 2019 series “Unbelievable” and the 2021 sci-fi drama “Stowaway.” Collette was most recently seen in Guillermo Del Toro’s Best Picture contender “Nightmare Alley” and next up, she stars in HBO Max’s true crime limited series “The Staircase” about the Michael Peterson murder trial.

Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver

Andy Oliver, Laura’s daughter, begins “Pieces of Her” adrift in life after a failed stint as an artist, having moved back home to care for her ailing mother. Andy gets the shock of her life when she discovers the woman who raised her had a whole life she never knew about. The sudden revelation sends Andy spiraling out on a desperate search for answers, with each new discovery more surprising and high-stakes than the last.

Andy is played by Bella Heathcote. The Australian actress got her start on “Neighbours” and her breakout role was in Tim Burton’s “Dark Shadows.” She’s also appeared in “The Neon Demon,” “Professor Marston & the Wonder Women,” Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle” series, and the critically celebrated horror movie “Relic.”

Omari Hardwick as Gordon Oliver

Laura’s ex-husband and Andy’s step-father, Gordon Oliver is a loving family man who’s willing to put it all on the line to protect them, even when he’s not entirely sure what he’s protecting them from.

Gordon is played by Omari Hardwick, who starred as James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick in all six seasons of the Starz hit “Power.” Most recently, he starred in Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie movie “Army of the Dead” and will also lend his voice to the upcoming animated prequel series “Army of the Dead: Las Vegas.”

Gil Birmingham as Charlie Bass

“Yellowstone” star Gil Birmingham plays Charlie Bass, Laura’s longtime family friend who helped raise Andy. However, after Andy learns everything she thought she knew about her mother was a lie, she begins to question how much she can trust him.

In addition to “Yellowstone,” Birmingham starred in Taylor Sheridan’s “Wind River” and “Hell or High Water.” He’s also known for TV series including “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Banshee,” and “Siren,” as well as playing Billy Black in the “Twilight Saga.”

Jacob Scipio as Jack

Andy’s quest for the truth takes a lot of twists and turns, and one of them leads her to Jack. Friend or foe? Something more? After a seemingly chance encounter at a bar, Andy isn’t quite sure — and “Pieces of Her” keeps the audience guessing too.

Jack is played by Jacob Scipio, best known for playing the son of Will Smith’s character in “Bad Boys for Life.” Scipio has also starred in the war drama “The Outpost” and Amazon’s Tom Clancy adaptation, “Without Remorse.” Next up, he’s set to appear in “Batgirl,” “The Expendables 4,” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

Jessica Barden as Jane

Jessica Barden plays Laura’s younger self in flashbacks, living an exceptionally different life and with a notably different name. Through Barden’s scenes, we finally get to learn who Laura was before her past became a secret — and why it ultimately became one.

Barden is best known for starring as Alyssa in Channel 4 and Netflix’s “The End of the F***ing World,” the breakout U.K. hit based on the mini-comics by Charles Forsman. Other credits include Joe Wright’s “Hanna” and the Showtime series “Penny Dreadful.”

Joe Dempsie as Nick

Played by “Game of Thrones” breakout Joe Dempsie in flashback scenes, Nick is a powerfully charismatic and dangerously seductive figure from Laura’s past.

Dempsie is best known for playing Gendry Baratheon on HBO’s juggernaut series “Game of Thrones”

Aaron Jeffrey as Nick (Present Day)

Aaron Jeffrey plays the older version of Nick in the present-day storyline.

Jeffrey played Alex Ryan on all eight seasons of the Australian series “McLeod’s Daughters.” Other credits include “Wentworth,” “Turbo Kid,” and the role of Thomas Logan in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

Terry O’Quinn as Martin Queller

Terry O’Quinn stars as Martin Queller, a powerful and extremely wealthy pharmaceutical executive whose history looms large over the mystery of Laura Oliver.

The Emmy-winning actor is a TV staple, with credits including “Lost,” “The West Wing,” “Alias,” “Millennium,” “JAG,” and more recently, “Hawaii Five-0,” “Resident Alien,” and “FBI: Most Wanted.” Notable film roles include “Primal Fear,” “Young Guns,” and playing Howard Hawks in “The Rocketeer.”

David Wenham as Jasper Queller

The equally powerful and wealthy son of Martin Queller, Jasper is the heir apparent to the pharmaceutical company his father built.

Jasper is played by David Wenham, known for playing Faramir in the “Lord of the Rings” films, Dilios in “300,” and John Brierley in “Lion.” He’s previously appeared in Netflix’s “Iron Fist” and “The Letter for the King.”

Callum Worthy as Young Jasper

In the flashback scenes, Jasper is played by Callum Worthy.

Worthy broke out in Disney’s “Austin & Ally.” His previous Netflix projects include the mockumentary comedy “American Vandal” and voicing Taylor in the animated series “Pacific Rim: The Black.”