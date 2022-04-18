British TV personality Piers Morgan is fired up about the use of gender identity pronouns, calling it “all bulls—” and saying sarcastically, “So if I decide I want to identify myself as a d—head…”

The former “Celebrity Apprentice” winner sat down with comedian and late-night talk show host Bill Maher for his new podcast “Club Random,” covering everything from Queen Elizabeth’s sense of humor to athletes who are “celebrated for quitting” and his feeling “condemned for saluting a stiff upper lip.” And, of course, another hot button among many, the use of pronouns them/they instead of he/she when describing oneself – which Morgan takes offense to.

“I just find myself constantly feeling, what is going on with the world?” he told Maher. “Like, I just saw in the UK today there was a thing about the fire service or something, they’re being ordered now to use him/her/them/their pronouns. Whatever. I said, “OK, well fine, let’s take this to the logical extension because pronouns are whatever you want to be right? So if I decide I want to identify myself as a d—head, which many people watching this might think is entirely…”

Maher stopped him before he went further. “You know why they’re going to think you’re a d—head is because of the way you said those pronouns. You dismissed it.”

It seems that part of Morgan’s beef is with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which is paid for by tax payers, and an educational video they put out which said there were 100-plus genders, one being the astro gender.

“Astro gender is an affinity with the stars and the moon. I’m very happy if you identify as astro gender. If you…have an affinity with the stars and the moon, good luck to you, my friend,” he said. “Let me just get this straight because I’m a logical, thinking person. I think, does that mean then that I can basically identify as anything I want?” When he asked BBC, he was told “absolutely” and that “it should be respected.”

So, Morgan said, “I’d like to identify right now as a two-spirit penguin.”

After a long silence, Morgan said, “then the inevitable response was ‘that’s completely offensive, how dare you.’ I said, “you’re sitting here [saying] there’s a hundred genders, I can go out and say I have an affinity as a gender to the stars and the celestial galaxy, but the moment I say I’m a penguin, that apparently is the bar you can’t cross.”

He added, “It’s all bulls—.”

Check out the interview at the top.

Riling up social media is nothing new for Morgan – calling transgender swimmers in Ivy League championships “grotesquely unfair,” slamming gymnast Simone Biles for pulling out of Olympic competition, attacking Meghan Markle, etc. — and this will, undoubtedly, do the same. Stay tuned.

Morgan, who quit ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” last year following an argument with his coworkers over his comments about Markle and her Oprah Winfrey interview, announced last month that he is heading back to television in the U.K. and Fox’s subscription-based streaming service Fox Nation in the U.S.

“I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new primetime show whose main purpose will be to cancel the cancel culture, which has infected societies around the world,” he said. “I want it to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate, for news-making interviews and that increasingly taboo three-letter word, ‘fun.’ I also want it to annoy all the right people. I’m ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored.’”