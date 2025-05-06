Piers Morgan Calls Kanye West ‘Sniveling Little Coward’ After Abrupt Interview Walkout | Video

Piers Morgan called slammed Kanye West a “sniveling little coward” after the rap star walked out of a video interview on Tuesday.

West, who recently changed his legal name to “Ye,” took exception when Morgan asked the musician to confirm that he had 32 million followers on X.

The rap star interrupted Morgan as if he’d just been insulted: “Look at, right now. You’re not gonna take inches off my d–k, bro,” he told a puzzled Morgan, who revised the number to 33 million during the discussion.

West did not confirm the exact number of followers he has on the platform before telling Morgan, “I’m a gift, bro,” and went on to compare himself to music legends John Lennon and Michael Jackson.

“Now you are not taking accountability or responsibility,” West said. “No sir, this is what you get for now we can, we can circle back when you can count.” He then took out his earpiece and walked off camera. His friend, Sneako, a far-right influencer, alone, told Morgan, “That’s it for Ye,” and thanked the Brit for having him on his program.

While West was upset that Morgan deflated his social media numbers, at press time, the number of followers for the “Donda” star was 67,500. He’s been repeatedly banned and reinstated for antisemetic language on X, including a February post where he wrote, “I’m a Nazi.”

In the past, he’s been temporarily suspended from Instagram, where his follower count currently stands at 20 million. In April, West “didn’t last 10 minutes” on Twitch before being banned, as Forbes reported at the time.

Morgan shared a clip of the interview on X writing, “Ye did walk out, after two minutes … because he’s a sniveling little coward who didn’t want me to ask him why he’s become a vile Hitler-loving Nazi-slathering anti-Semite. Happy to continue the interview when/if you grow a pair @kanyewest.”

It wasn’t clear why Morgan wanted to interview the “vile Hitler-loving Nazi-slathering antisemite,” in the first place.