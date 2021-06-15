Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters revealed Facebook approached him to use “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” for an Instagram ad and he said, “F— you.”

At a pro-Julian Assange event last week first reported on by Rolling Stone, Waters explained that the letter seeking permission to use the ad had arrived from Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg that morning and his answer was, “F— you. No f—ing way.” As some members of the crowd laughed and cheered, he also noted that he’d been offered “a huge, huge sum of money” for his permission, but would “not be a party to this bullsh–.” A spokesperson for Facebook denied that Zuckerberg was involved in the marketing campaign or letter requesting use of the song in any way.

In front of assembled press, Waters read from the letter: “We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and so necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is.”

“And yet they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than it already is so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out into the general public so the general public can go, ‘What? No. No More,'” he fumed.

He also called Zuckerberg a “little prick” who became “one of the most powerful idiots in the world.”

A representative for Facebook confirmed to TheWrap that the request was genuine, but noted it’s not necessarily unique, as the company seeks to use songs in promotional materials from a variety of artists. Still, they said, the company respects Waters’ opinion.