Here’s When You Can Watch Pixar’s ‘Elio’ at Home

Ready to get beamed up with “Elio?”

Pixar’s latest animated feature will arrive on digital (via platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango at Home) on Aug. 19 and on physical media (4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD) on Sept. 9.

The film has not yet set a Disney+ streaming release date, but that will likely come after the Blu-ray release.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIJobTh_Xfs

If you didn’t see “Elio” in theaters, it follows a lonely young boy named Elio (Yonas Kibreab), who feels like he doesn’t fit in and dreams of being abducted by aliens – until one day he does. He’s transported to the Communiverse, a kind of UN for intergalactic dignitaries, and meets a whole host of fascinating creatures (voiced by actors like Jameela Jamil, Matthias Schweighöfer and Brad Garrett). The movie was directed by Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi from a screenplay by Julia Cho, Mark Hammer and Mike Jones. It was produced by Mary Alice Drumm.

The 4K UHD release will be a fully tricked-out, limited Steelbook edition featuring, as the press release states, “astronomically appealing artwork and packaging, displaying the beauty and wonder of Elio’s adventure, along with a couple of his new extraterrestrial friends.” The 4K Steelbook of Pixar’s last movie, “Inside Out 2,” sold out quickly and became a hot commodity in the collector’s market.

Pixar

Check out the special features, which vary by retailer, below.

Bonus Features