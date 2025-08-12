Here’s When You Can Watch Pixar’s ‘Elio’ at Home

Ready to get beamed up with “Elio?”
Pixar’s latest animated feature will arrive on digital (via platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango at Home) on Aug. 19 and on physical media (4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD) on Sept. 9.
The film has not yet set a Disney+ streaming release date, but that will likely come after the Blu-ray release.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIJobTh_Xfs
If you didn’t see “Elio” in theaters, it follows a lonely young boy named Elio (Yonas Kibreab), who feels like he doesn’t fit in and dreams of being abducted by aliens – until one day he does. He’s transported to the Communiverse, a kind of UN for intergalactic dignitaries, and meets a whole host of fascinating creatures (voiced by actors like Jameela Jamil, Matthias Schweighöfer and Brad Garrett). The movie was directed by Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi from a screenplay by Julia Cho, Mark Hammer and Mike Jones. It was produced by Mary Alice Drumm.
The 4K UHD release will be a fully tricked-out, limited Steelbook edition featuring, as the press release states, “astronomically appealing artwork and packaging, displaying the beauty and wonder of Elio’s adventure, along with a couple of his new extraterrestrial friends.” The 4K Steelbook of Pixar’s last movie, “Inside Out 2,” sold out quickly and became a hot commodity in the collector’s market.
Check out the special features, which vary by retailer, below.
Bonus Features
- Inside the Communiverse: The World and Characters of Elio – Launch behind the scenes with the cast and crew to get an in-depth look at the design and development of our meteoric main characters, as well as the making of all the celestial environments that make up Elio‘s universe.
- Out of This World: An Astro Q&A – Calling all space enthusiasts! Voice actors Yonas Kibreab (Elio) and Remy Edgerly (Glordon) meet with a real-life astronaut to discuss space travel, possible alien life on other planets, and why it’s important to study space.
- Astronomic Art Class: Ooooo and Glordon – Join Nicolle Castro, the lead story artist, as she shares her role on the film and guides viewers through drawing a couple of the film’s interstellar characters, Ooooo and Glordon.
- Extraterrestrial Easter Eggs and Fun Facts – Uncover the references and characters from some of your favorite Pixar films hidden throughout Elio, along with other fun facts.
- Galactic Gag Reel – Discover the fun inside the recording booth with the starry voice actors from Disney and Pixar’s Elio as they bring their characters to life with some entertaining laughs.
- Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut:
- Bike Chase
- Garden Party
- Carver Legend
- Questa’s Second Test
- Home Visit