‘Pluribus’ Release Schedule: Here’s When You Can Watch New Episodes

“Pluribus” – the latest TV series from “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan – is finally landing on Apple TV.

The new series follows a woman who is somehow the only person on Earth who hasn’t succumbed to a virus that makes people content and optimistic. It’s up to her to save the world from this unending happiness. “Pluribus” reunites Gilligan with “Better Call Saul” alum Rhea Seehorn.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the first season of Apple TV’s “Pluribus.”

When does “Pluribus” Season 1 come out?

“Pluribus” Season 1 releases on Apple TV starting on Friday, November 7.

Where can I watch “Pluribus”?

The first season of “Pluribus” will stream exclusively on Apple TV. The first two episodes of the new series drop Nov. 7.

What time do new episodes drop?

AppleTV tends to debut new episodes at 9 p.m. ET the day before their listed release dates, meaning you can catch new “Pluribus” episodes on Thursday nights.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “Pluribus” are released weekly on Apple TV after a two-episode premiere on Nov. 7. It is the only place the episodes will be available to stream. Here is the full rundown:

Episode 1 – Nov. 7

Episode 2 – Nov. 7

Episode 3 – Nov. 14

Episode 4 – Nov. 21

Episode 5 – Nov. 28

Episode 6 – Dec. 5

Episode 7 – Dec. 12

Episode 8 – Dec. 19

Episode 9 – Dec. 26

What is “Pluribus” Season 1 about?

The series follows a woman who seems to be the only person in the world who is immune to a virus that makes people content, optimistic, and complacent. It’s up to her to save the world from enforced happiness.

Who is in “Pluribus” Season 1?

“Pluribus” is “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan’s latest TV outing. He reunites with “Better Call Saul” star Rhea Seehorn who leads the Apple TV series. She is joined by Karolina Wydra, Carlos Manuel Vesga, and Miriam Shor.

Watch the trailer: