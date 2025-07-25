Vince Gilligan Apple TV+ Series ‘Pluribus’ Sets November Premiere With Eerie First Look | Video

“Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan’s highly anticipated drama series for Apple TV+ will make its way to the streamer by the end of 2025.

Apple TV+ announced Friday that the nine-episode sci-fi series, titled “Pluribus,” will debut its first two episodes on the streamer Friday, Nov. 7 with its season finale premiering just after Christmas on Friday, Dec. 26.

“Pluribus” will star Emmy-nominated actress Rhea Seehorn, best known for her performance in Gilligan’s “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul” as Kim Wexler. This time Gilligan’s show will not revolve around meth labs or courtrooms, but it promises to take viewers on an equally mind-bending journey.

Already picked up for a second season, Apple described the drama series as “a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.” Seehorn will be joined by Karolina Wydra (“Sneaky Pete”) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (“Donde Tú Quieras”) as series regulars, with Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte appearing as guest stars.

“Pluribus” will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Gilligan, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy will also serve as co-executive producers.

Watch a first look here:

Seehorn’s character has been described as someone who’s trying very hard to be good but is emotionally damaged. She brings those around her down in her attempts to save the world from happiness. In the brief teaser clip above, a woman appears to be in a some sort of sterile medical institution. She picks up and licks each individual donut before putting them back in its place, and the camera pans over to a sign that says, “Help yourself!”

Apple TV+ Head of Programming Matt Cherniss teased to TheWrap post-Emmy nominations that the new series is “unlike anything on television right now, and I’m very excited for you and the audience to see what’s in store.”