‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Premiere?

Charlie Cale, the human truth detector, is back for more mysteries in Season 2 of “Poker Face,” which premiered on Peacock with three episodes on Thursday. Natasha Lyonne returns in her Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated role.

The series, from “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson, follows Charlie’s off-the-grid adventures as she tries to stay one step ahead of the mobsters who want her dead. In classic “Columbo” or “Murder, She Wrote,” style, a murder just happens to occur wherever she goes.

This season boasts a tremendous who’s who of guest stars, kicking off off with “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo. We’ll also see Lyonne reunited with her “But I’m a Cheerleader” costar, Melanie Lynskey of “Yellowjackets.”

Here’s when and were to watch all Season 2 episodes:

When does “Poker Face” Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 premieres with three episodes on Peacock on May 8.

How can I watch “Poker Face?”

“Poker Face” Season 2 is available to stream only on Peacock.

When are new “Poker Face” Season 2 episodes released?

New episodes of “Poker Face” Season 2 debut weekly on Peacock Thursdays.

When do new episodes come out?

The first three episodes of “Poker Face” Season 2 premiere on Peacock on May 8. Subsequent episodes will then be released on a weekly basis every Thursday through July 10. Here is the series’ full release schedule for Season 2:

2-1, “The Game Is a Foot,” May 8

2-2, “Last Looks,” May 8

2-3, “Whack-A-Mole,” May 8

2-4 “The Taste of Human Blood,” May 15

2-5, “Hometown Hero,” May 22

2-6 “Sloppy Joseph,” May 29

2-7 “One Last Job,” June 5

2-8 TBA, June 12

2-9 TBA, June 19

2-10 TBA, June 26

2-11 TBA, July 3

2-12 The End of the Road, July 10

What is “Poker Face” Season 2 about?

“Poker Face” Season 2 sees Charlie Cale back on the run as the mobsters she upset in Season 1 go after her. She makes her way from town to town and discovers a murder in each location. Charlie does her best to sniff out the culprit with her impeccable ability to detect when someone is lying.

Who is in the “Poker Face” Season 2 cast?

Natsha Lyonne returns as Charlie Cale, while other returning cast members from Season 1 include Simon Helberg as FBI agent Luca Clark and Rhea Perlman as mob boss Beatrix Hasp.

Guest stars in Season 2 include Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, John Cho, Melanie Lynskey, Richard Kind, Awkwafina, Katie Holmes, B.J. Novak, Ben Marshall, Ego Nwodim, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, Gaby Hoffmann, David Alan Grier, Lauren Tom, Lili Taylor, Alia Shawkat, Carol Kane, David Krumholtz and Natasha Leggero.

Watch the Season 2 trailer: