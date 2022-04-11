The Champion Deepfake

Courtesy of Adapt

How a Polish Film’s Use of AI to Create an English Version Could Bolster the Foreign Movie Market (Exclusive Video)

by | April 11, 2022 @ 1:13 PM

”It’s not a deepfake,“ Darryl Marks tells TheWrap of Holocaust drama ”The Champion,“ which he believes represents a new lifeline for global films

When Adapt Entertainment CEO Darryl Marks bought the domestic rights to the Polish Holocaust drama “The Champion,” he hoped that he could help the film’s story reach a wider, English-language audience. But he told the film’s director that his plan would involve using visual effects and A.I. to seamlessly convert the movie into the English language.

“He said, ‘I think it would be great because I wanted to do the movie in English and had no money to do it,” Marks recalled director Maciej Barczewski telling him. “Just don’t make my guys look like monkeys.”

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

