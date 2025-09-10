Polly Holiday, Last Surviving Star of CBS’ ‘Alice’ Sitcom, Dies at 88

Polly Holliday, the actress known for her sassy, deadpan character Flo in “Alice,” died in her home in New York City Tuesday. The actress was 88.

Her death was first announced by The New York Times as confirmed by her theatrical agent and friend Dennis Aspland.

Holliday played Flo for nine seasons and over 200 episodes on the beloved sitcom “Alice.” When met with attitude, the signature gum-chewing Southern diner waitress would politely tell customers to “kiss my grits.”

The Tony nominated actress’ death comes just a few months after the death of Linda Lavin, who played the titular character of the series. Holliday was the last surviving member of the CBS series “Alice.”

Holliday earned multiple Emmy Award nominations for her supporting role in the CBS sitcom and won the Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress in the television series in 1979 and 1980. Her acclaim with Flo gave her her own short-lived spinoff, named after her character.

In 1990, she was nominated for a Tony Award for best featured actress for her performance in a revival of Tennessee Williams’ “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” Holliday appeared in several Broadway productions throughout her career, including “All Over Town,” “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “Picnic” and “The Time of the Cuckoo.”

Originally from Jasper, Alabama, Holliday was inducted into the Alabama Stage and Screen Hall of Fame in 2000.

She met Dustin Hoffman working on the play “All Over Town” and later appeared in his film “All the President’s Men.” Her most notable film appearances include “Moon Over Parador,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “The Parent Trap (1998)” and “Gremlins,” for which she won a Saturn Award. Her last film credit was in 2010 with Doug Liman’s political thriller “Fair Game.”

Holliday left no immediate survivors.