‘Poor Things’ Posts Awards Season’s Best Limited Release With $72,000 Average

With no new wide releases coming from Hollywood, this weekend’s box office was a chance for the specialty market to shine. While two Japanese films hit the top 3 on the weekend charts for the first time ever, Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” and Ava DuVernay’s “Origin” stood out in limited release.

“Poor Things” was released in nine theaters by Searchlight Pictures this weekend and grossed $644,000 for a per theater average of $72,000. That’s the highest average of this awards season and the third highest this year behind only Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” in June ($142,000) and Ari Aster’s “Beau Is Afraid” in April ($80,000).

Originally set for release in September after winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, Searchlight moved “Poor Things” to December 8 in the hopes that the SAG-AFTRA strike would be resolved and allow the film’s cast, led by Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, to promote the film.

The move paid off, as the “Poor Things” cast joined Lanthimos on the promotional tour over the past few weeks, including post-screening Q&A this weekend. Along with its critical acclaim, “Poor Things” has won over audiences with a 75% “definite recommend” rating on PostTrak. Audience demos skewed younger with 70% under the age of 35.

“Poor Things” will expand to 17 cities next weekend, hoping to serve as prestige counterprogramming to Warner Bros.’ “Wonka.”

Meanwhile, Neon released “Origin” in just two theaters in New York and Los Angeles for an awards qualifying run ahead of its wide release on Jan. 19. The film grossed $117,000 from those two theaters for an average of $58,500, fourth highest for the year.

“Origin” stars Aunjunue Ellis as author Isabel Wilkerson, who goes on a global journey of investigation and discovery while writing her book “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents.” The film has been well reviewed with an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Elsewhere, Bleecker Street released a filmed version of the Broadway musical “Waitress” starring Sara Bareilles in 1,217 theaters for a five-day limited engagement, grossing $3.2 million for the No. 8 spot on the charts. The Indian action film “Animal” is also holding well in 622 theaters, grossing $2.2 million in its second weekend for an $11.5 million total.