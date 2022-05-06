‘Pose,’ Lil Nas X Among Winners at GLAAD Media Awards

LIl Nas X, the FX series “Pose,” and the children’s staple “Sesame Street” were all recognized Friday at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards.

In addition, the LGBTQ+ organization honored “Power Rangers” in the kids & family category, and the Broadway productions “Company” and “Thoughts of a Colored Man.”

Judith Light received GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award from recent Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, while “Star Trek: Discovery” star Wilson Cruz received the Vito Russo Award at the star-studded ceremony.

The New York ceremony was hosted by Peloton instructor Cody Rigbsy and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Peppermint. The event also featured special performances from Dove Cameron and Michael R. Jackson, who performed from his Pulitzer-Prize winning Broadway musical “A Strange Loop.”

Last month, an L.A. ceremony recognized additional winners, including the comedy series “Hacks” and the Disney/Marvel movie “Eternals.”

Here’s a complete list of Friday’s winners:

Outstanding Drama Series: Pose

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later” TODAY (NBC)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming: Power Rangers

Outstanding Children’s Programming: Sesame Street

Outstanding Broadway Production: ( TIE ) Company and Thoughts of a Colored Man

Outstanding Music Artist: Lil Nas X

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “Elliot Page” The Oprah Conversation(Apple TV+)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later” TODAY (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form: “Pride of The White House” (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article: “Lawmakers Can’t Cite Local Examples of Trans Girls in Sports” by David Crary & Lindsay Whitehurst (The Associated Press)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article: “‘No Time For Intolerance:’ Dr. Rachel Levine Has A Job To Do” by Dawn Ennis (Forbes.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Transnational” [series] by Eva Reign, Alyza Enriquez, Freddy McConnell, Vivek Kemp, Courtney Brooks, Sarah Burke, Hendrik Hinzel, Alyza Enriquez, Dan Ming, Trey Strange, and Daisy Wardell (VICE News)

Outstanding Blog: Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article: ( TIE ) “Claudia: La Enfermera Trans que Lucha Contra el Covid en Ciudad Juárez” por Louisa Reynolds (Nexos.com) and “Somos Invisibles”: La Discriminación y los Riesgos se Multiplican para los Indígenas LGBTQ+” por Albinson Linares (Telemundo.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Expulsados México: Cómo la Comunidad Transgénero se Unió para Ayudar a los Migrantes” por Patricia Clarembaux, Anna Clare Spelman, y Celemente Sánchez (Univision Noticias)