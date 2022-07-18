Reboots for ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ and ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends’ in the Works

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe (HBSE) has begun development work to reboot “The Powerpuff Girls” and “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends” with writer and producer Crag McCracken, who created both series, attached to develop each title.

“The Powerpuff Girls” reboot revisits and expands upon the world of the original series as Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup face off against a gallery of villains comprised of familiar foes and new threats. “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends” will return as an original preschool animated series welcoming a new cast of preschool-aged imaginary friends.

“The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up,” Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and GBSE, said. “Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ and ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends’ and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

“The Powerpuff Girls” debuted on Cartoon Network in 1998 and spanned 78 episodes over its original run. It revolves around three child superheroes — Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup — whose mission in life alternates between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime.

“Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends” ran for six seasons on Cartoon Network beginning in 2004. It took place at an orphanage for imaginary friends once children outgrow them where they would prepare to be “adopted” by new children.

Sarah Fell, VP of original kids and family animation at HBSE, will oversee development of both reboots at the studio, which is currently in production on “The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe” and “The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie!” and “The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series” for HBO Max.