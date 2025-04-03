‘Predator: Badlands’: Elle Fanning Must Fight Alongside the Predator in CinemaCon Sneak Peek

“Prey” director Dan Trachtenberg returns for the new film coming out Nov. 7

Dan Trachtenberg and the monster from "Prey" (Credit: Getty Images/20th Century Studios)
Disney unveiled the first footage from “Predator: Badlands” during their presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday, offering a first look at director Dan Trachtenberg’s second “Predator” movie.

The film’s star Elle Fanning came out to talk about the film, which is set in the future and flips the franchise on its head by making the Predator the protagonist, with Fanning’s character teaming up with him.

In the new teaser, we see shots of a futuristic wasteland, filled with dystopian armies and a creature that the Predator is hunting that can’t be killed. Of course, that’s not going to stop the Predator from trying.

Trachtenberg’s last “Predator” film titled “Prey,” was a straight-to-Hulu release in 2022 that received critical acclaim, and on the heels of its success, Disney has decided to give the filmmaker another installment in the franchise for the big screen. It will hit theaters on Nov. 7

