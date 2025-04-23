‘Predator: Badlands’ Trailer Teams Elle Fanning With an Alien Hunter

“Predator: Badlands,” arriving in theaters on Nov. 7, has been shrouded in mystery. Until now.

The trailer for the new film from “Prey” director Dan Trachtenberg has just arrived from the recesses of deep space and you can watch it below.

If “Prey” was a grounded prequel telling the story of one of the first times the alien hunter landed on earth, then “Predator: Badlands” buries the needle in the opposite direction, full of giant monsters, killer vines and an unlikely alliance between a young Predator named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) and Thia (Elle Fanning), who based on this trailer looks to be playing an android. (Could the “Alien” and “Predator” worlds be more formally merging in this installment?)

“Prey” was such a refreshing rejuvenation of the franchise that began with John McTiernan’s “Predator” back in 1987 and continued with Stephen Hopkins’ underrated “Predator 2” in 1990, Nimrod Antal’s “Predators” in 2010 and Shane Black’s “The Predator” in 2018. There were also two “Alien vs. Predator” movies in 2004 and 2007, but the less said about those the better.

What’s wild is that “Predator: Badlands” is the second “Predator” movie that Trachtenberg has coming out this year. On June 6, “Predator: Killer of Killers,” an R-rated animated feature, will debut on Hulu. It’s an anthology film comprised of three stories taking place in different eras where a Predator has been encountered — with stories about a Viking raider, a ninja in Feudal Japan and a World War II pilot investigating otherworldly visitations.

In other words – everything is coming up “Predator!”

“Predator: Badlands” hits theaters on Nov. 7.