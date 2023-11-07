How President Biden’s AI Executive Order Impacts Media and Entertainment

Biden’s Order Adds Ammunition for Creators in Their Copyright Fights and for Workers in Their Negotiations

Last week, President Joe Biden released his long-awaited Executive Order that establishes “eight guiding principles and priorities” to govern the development and use of AI. The document follows the European Union’s lead and is based on feedback by leading experts and governments around the world. It is an attempt to define basic guardrails to AI’s largely unfettered rise, as global spending on AI is expected to top $150 billion this year alone.

Biden’s Order is deceptively sweeping and certainly provides fodder to support many of the positions taken by the creative community – including those related to content provenance, copyright infringement, content “safety” and industry job security.

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He’s chairman of Creative Media, a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. His monthly “Fearless Media” newsletter covers the future of entertainment, media and tech; and his weekly “AI & NFT Legal Update” newsletter covers the…

